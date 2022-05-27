IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kevin Spacey facing sexual assault charges in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey is now facing sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom. Spacey is accused of assaulting three men in England between 2005 and 2013. The charges came as the 62-year-old actor was in a New York courtroom, testifying in a different case.May 27, 2022

Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in UK

