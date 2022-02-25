'The Office:' Kevin's chili recipe found in Peacock's user agreement

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It might pay off to read the user agreement more often, at least if you have Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service has hidden a chili recipe from “The Office” in the user agreement, and one TikToker is going viral after finding it in the fine print.Feb. 25, 2022

