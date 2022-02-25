'The Office:' Kevin's chili recipe found in Peacock's user agreement
01:09
Share this -
copied
It might pay off to read the user agreement more often, at least if you have Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service has hidden a chili recipe from “The Office” in the user agreement, and one TikToker is going viral after finding it in the fine print.Feb. 25, 2022
Hoda and Jenna surprise fan with trip to Greece!
02:46
Lack of diversity in comic books leads 13-year-old to create his own
03:50
Foo Fighters launch limited-edition beer
00:56
Now Playing
'The Office:' Kevin's chili recipe found in Peacock's user agreement
01:09
UP NEXT
See Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in trailer for ‘WeCrashed’
01:01
Watch: ‘Dumb and Dumber’ inspired wedding surprise