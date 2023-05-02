IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alleged Texas gunman continues to evade intense manhunt
US could hit debt limit by June 1, Janet Yellen warns
At least 6 dead after dust storm causes massive pileup in Illinois
Hollywood writers go on strike after failed contract negotiations
TODAY Behind the Scenes Live from New Orleans
6 Start TODAY members share their health transformations
St. Louis Cardinals great Mike Shannon dies at 83
How to lower your energy bills heading into summer
Grandpa overcome with emotion seeing grandchildren after 3 years
2-year-old daughter of Buccaneer LB Shaq Barrett drowns in pool
See the rehearsals underway for King Charles' coronation
Looming Hollywood writers strike puts productions in jeopardy
May Day demonstrations expected in France over pension reforms
Tornado rips through Virginia Beach, Mississippi River set to crest
Father of child killed in Texas mass shooting speaks out
First Republic Bank sold to JPMorgan Chase to avert banking crisis
Herb Douglas, 1948 Olympic bronze medalist, dies at 101
King Charles' coronation follows centuries-old traditions
Biden-Trump presidential matchup puts new focus on age
Hollywood writers prepare to strike for AI regulation, streaming
US could hit debt limit by June 1, Janet Yellen warns
02:13
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that the United State could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if the debt ceiling isn’t raised. This comes as there are new concerns over the nation’s banks following Monday’s sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.May 2, 2023
