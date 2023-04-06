IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan leader amid tensions with China

02:18

Officials in China are blasting a series of high-profile meetings between the U.S. and Taiwan over a push to increase defensive arms sales between the two countries. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.April 6, 2023

