TODAY

Audio confirms Kevin McCarthy planned to urge Trump to resign

02:54

Newly released audio recorded four days after the riot at the U.S. Capitol appears to confirm Rep. Kevin McCarthy saying he was planning to call former President Trump and recommend he resign. “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” he says. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.April 22, 2022

