Kevin Hart gives sneak peek at Super Bowl ad, shares his prediction who will win
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with a sneak peek at his Super Bowl ad with Sam’s Club. He also shares his prediction for which team will win and talks about the star-studded halftime show.Jan. 31, 2022
Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby talk chemistry in season 4 of ‘Maisel’
Kevin Hart gives sneak peek at Super Bowl ad, shares his prediction who will win
