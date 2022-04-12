IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

  • Priyanka Naik whips up 3 rainbow smoothie bowls and homemade granola

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Kevin Curry makes savory potato waffles with crispy bacon

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Elena Besser upgrades French toast with a bananas foster sauce

    09:19

  • Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

    07:24

  • Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

    09:45

  • Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce

    08:01

  • Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka

    08:04

  • Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce

    10:08

  • Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swaps

    07:05

  • How to make elevated pasta dishes at home | TODAY Table

    24:56

TODAY

Kevin Curry makes savory potato waffles with crispy bacon

06:21

Kevin Curry demonstrates his favorite technique for making perfectly crispy bacon. Then he folds those crispy bacon pieces into fluffy potatoes, cheese and eggs to make a savory waffle for brunch.April 12, 2022

Get the recipe: Kevin Curry's crispy potato waffles

  • Priyanka Naik whips up 3 rainbow smoothie bowls and homemade granola

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Kevin Curry makes savory potato waffles with crispy bacon

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Elena Besser upgrades French toast with a bananas foster sauce

    09:19

  • Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

    07:24

  • Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

    09:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All