TODAY

Kevin Bludso shares his recipe for grilled pork spareribs and potato salad

03:03

Pit master Kevin Bludso cooks on TODAY his grilled pork spareribs and potato salad. He also talks about the release of his new cookbook “Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul.”May 27, 2022

