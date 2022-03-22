Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on camera being used in the courtroom
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to a question about cameras being used in the courtroom. "I would want to discuss with the other Justices their views and understand all of the various potential issues related to cameras in the courtroom before I took a position on it," she says.March 22, 2022
