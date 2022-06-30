IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Justice Breyer retires

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

    02:58

  • Women look to abortion pill as they navigate changing legislation

    01:58

  • Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

    07:35

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed

    02:53

  • Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16

  • Lawsuits in 8 states challenge legality of abortion trigger laws

    01:45

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21

  • What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45

  • Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16

  • Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Pro-life movement’ never changed public opinion

    04:05

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

    02:13

  • Biden set to sign historic bipartisan gun legislation into law

    01:20

TODAY

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Justice Breyer retires

01:51

At noon on Thursday, Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire from the Supreme Court after 28 years, making way for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY on the final rulings of the last two cases of this term and what kind of issues Jackson will face on the bench.June 30, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Stephen Breyer retires from Supreme Court

  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Justice Breyer retires

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

    02:58

  • Women look to abortion pill as they navigate changing legislation

    01:58

  • Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

    07:35

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed

    02:53

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All