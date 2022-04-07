Senate expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
A full Senate vote Thursday is expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman ever to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. She would likely take office this summer after Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires.April 7, 2022
