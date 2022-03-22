IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on US targets

    03:33

  • Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South

    04:22

  • Can you develop allergies later in life? Answering your spring questions

    04:48

  • World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14

  • OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health

    08:31

  • Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion

    02:57

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour

    02:46

  • Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days

    00:27

  • Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos

    02:07

  • Health experts predict uptick in COVID cases due to subvariant

    00:27

  • Gunfight erupts at Arkansas car show leaving 1 dead, 27 wounded

    00:23

  • Tornado warnings in effect across the South

    01:16

  • White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14

  • Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:57

  • 'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol

    03:07

  • Boeing 737 plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China

    01:56

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

    03:11

  • Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor

    01:42

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

    03:29

  • This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation

    04:37

TODAY

Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for 2nd day of confirmation hearings

02:49

After Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening statements in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Monday, she is set to face 30-minute rounds of questions from all 22 members on the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on US targets

    03:33

  • Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South

    04:22

  • Can you develop allergies later in life? Answering your spring questions

    04:48

  • World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14

  • OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health

    08:31

  • Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion

    02:57

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All