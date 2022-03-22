Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for 2nd day of confirmation hearings
After Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening statements in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Monday, she is set to face 30-minute rounds of questions from all 22 members on the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022
