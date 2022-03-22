Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson offers three observations in her response to a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy about accusations of being soft on crime and anti-law enforcement because of her duties as a public defender. "As a judge, I care deeply about the rule of law and I know that in order for us to have a functioning society, we have to have people being held accountable for committing crime but we have to do so fairly under our Constitution,” she says.March 22, 2022