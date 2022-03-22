IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ketanji Brown Jackson on going from segregation to Supreme Court in 1 generation

    02:38

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on camera being used in the courtroom

    00:48

  • Sen. Grassley jokes that his wife liked Ketanji Brown Jackson opening statement

    00:33

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson on representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

    05:52

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her record on child pornography cases

    12:04

  • How 2 friends created sparkling wine subscription service The Sip

    04:04

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson on court packing: Judges shouldn’t speak on political issues

    02:06

  • How to save big on bills, gas, groceries and more

    05:24

  • What you should know before returning to the office

    04:34

  • Americans are risking their lives to volunteer in Ukraine

    02:34

  • Ukraine’s ‘Let It Go’ girl performs national anthem at charity concert

    01:50

  • Phil Mickelson decides not to play in Masters tournament

    00:23

  • Alexei Navalny found guilty of fraud by Russian court

    00:26

  • How to navigate skyrocketing car prices, surging demand

    03:49

  • Disney employees plan massive walkout over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    02:30

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over Spring break crowd concerns

    00:41

  • Boeing plane crash in China: Families told there are likely no survivors

    02:30

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for 2nd day of confirmation hearings

    02:49

  • Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on US targets

    03:33

TODAY

Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime

03:08

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson offers three observations in her response to a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy about accusations of being soft on crime and anti-law enforcement because of her duties as a public defender. "As a judge, I care deeply about the rule of law and I know that in order for us to have a functioning society, we have to have people being held accountable for committing crime but we have to do so fairly under our Constitution,” she says.March 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ketanji Brown Jackson on going from segregation to Supreme Court in 1 generation

    02:38

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on camera being used in the courtroom

    00:48

  • Sen. Grassley jokes that his wife liked Ketanji Brown Jackson opening statement

    00:33

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson on representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

    05:52

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her record on child pornography cases

    12:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All