Ketanji Brown Jackson on going from segregation to Supreme Court in 1 generation
02:38
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to a question about her views on living in the world Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned where people would be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.March 22, 2022
