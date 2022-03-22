Ketanji Brown Jackson on court packing: Judges shouldn’t speak on political issues
During her nomination hearing Tuesday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shared her view on the prospects of changing the current size of the Supreme Court, or "court packing," saying she agrees with Justice Amy Coney Barrett that nominees should not be speaking on political issues.March 22, 2022
