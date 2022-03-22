Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her record on child pornography cases
12:04
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to a question about her judicial record on child pornography, saying she makes sure that the children's perspectives and voices are represented in her sentencings.March 22, 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her record on child pornography cases