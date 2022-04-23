IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Should you let your partner go through your phone?

    04:30

  • Alfonso Herrera talks ‘Ozark’ finale: ‘I was incredibly shocked’

    05:26

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to host 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    00:56

  • Celebrating Barbra Streisand ahead of her 80th birthday

    02:35

  • Lynda Carter says she has Wonder Woman uniform on stand-by

    00:23

  • Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

    01:47

  • June Diane Raphael was ‘wrecked’ over final ‘Grace and Frankie’ episode

    05:31

  • Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch talk 'POTUS' show on Broadway

    05:04

  • Stephen King horrifies internet with microwave salmon recipe

    01:31

  • Contestant Mattea Roach goes solo in Final Jeopardy! round

    00:58

  • David Attenborough narrates wildly realistic dinosaur docuseries

    01:22

  • Natasha Lyonne says ‘Russian Doll’ is a ‘love letter’ to Amy Poehler

    05:42

  • Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels talks bullying in new children’s book

    04:15

  • ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix record set by 1st season

    00:52

  • Netflix considers service changes following decline in subscribers

    00:27

  • Ryan Eggold talks ‘New Amsterdam,’ celebrates 45 appearances on TODAY

    05:24

TODAY

Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

00:43

Kerry Washington is making her debut on “The Simpsons” as Bart’s new teacher. Bart’s old teacher Edna Krabappel retired back in 2013 after her voice actor Marcia Wallace passed away.April 23, 2022

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf actors for the first time ever

  • Now Playing

    Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Should you let your partner go through your phone?

    04:30

  • Alfonso Herrera talks ‘Ozark’ finale: ‘I was incredibly shocked’

    05:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All