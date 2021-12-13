Kentucky mayor: We have ‘no resources’ in city after tornadoes

Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan of Mayfield, Kentucky joins TODAY live to talk about the wake of destruction and death left by tornadoes that ripped through her community, including a local candle factory. She says there is no water or power or natural gas within the city limits but adds, “I’m so pleased with what has come our way from our state and federal government.” TODAY’s Al Roker explains how climate change has contributed to the situation.Dec. 13, 2021