Kentucky mayor emphasizes hope for survivors after tornado destruction
03:47
Share this -
copied
Mayfield, Kentucky mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan describes the devastation she witnessed in her town, one of the hardest-hit communities after this weekend’s deadly storms. O’Nan told Sunday TODAY that despite all the destruction, the spirit of her community gives her hope for the town’s recovery.Dec. 12, 2021
Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election
08:50
Watch Hillary Clinton’s full interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY
01:01:43
Tornadoes leave communities in ruins with recovery efforts underway
02:34
Tornado survivors cling to hope amid search for missing loved ones
02:27
Kentucky mayor emphasizes hope for survivors after tornado destruction
03:47
Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies age 80