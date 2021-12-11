IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021

    04:19

  • Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024

    02:09

  • Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees

    02:59

  • Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time

    03:45

  • Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’

    00:53

  • Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production

    02:33

  • Auto racing legend Al Unser Sr. dies at 82

    00:25

  • UK court rules Julian Assange can be extradited

    00:35

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against himself

    02:25

  • Court rejects Trump’s bid to keep January 6th documents from House committee

    01:54

  • 16- and 17-year olds now eligible for Pfizer boosters

    02:22

  • Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral to take place at National Cathedral

    04:14

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 9, 2021

    02:55

  • Take a trip to Santa’s adopted hometown

    03:45

  • Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son

    02:17

  • Job openings in US jump to 11 million

    00:28

  • Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree

    02:41

  • Scientists discover a giant planet orbing pair of stars

    00:32

  • New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes

    00:24

  • What Scott Peterson had planned to say in court

    05:06

TODAY

Kentucky governor details damage following deadly tornadoes

04:22

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the deadly tornados that ripped through the middle of the US overnight. "We know our death toll is going to exceed 50, probably going to be closer to 70 to 100," Beshear said. The governor added that there were at least four tornadoes that struck the state and at least one town which appeared to be "almost totally decimated."Dec. 11, 2021

