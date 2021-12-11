Kentucky governor details damage following deadly tornadoes
04:22
Share this -
copied
Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the deadly tornados that ripped through the middle of the US overnight. "We know our death toll is going to exceed 50, probably going to be closer to 70 to 100," Beshear said. The governor added that there were at least four tornadoes that struck the state and at least one town which appeared to be "almost totally decimated."Dec. 11, 2021
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021
04:19
Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024
02:09
Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees
02:59
Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time
03:45
Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’
00:53
Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production