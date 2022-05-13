IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

Despite taking home the Kentucky Derby win last weekend, Rich Strike will not be going after racing’s triple crown. On Thursday, his owner announced the horse won’t compete in Preakness, saying he wants to let the horse rest for five weeks to prepare to race in the Belmont Stakes.May 13, 2022

