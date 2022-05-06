IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still need a Mother's Day gift? Score exclusive deals, last-minute gifts and more

Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win

Bluegrass, mint juleps and thoroughbreds will be on display at the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. However, seven-time derby winner and trainer Bob Baffert will not be present after his horse Medina Spirit failed a drug test last year. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022

