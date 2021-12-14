IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role 05:12
Now Playing
Kentucky couple talk about death of their infant nephew in tornado 02:15
UP NEXT
Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement 02:24 Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week 03:28 Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4 00:27 FBI investigating case of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship 02:26 TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year 00:24 Dozens are still missing in aftermath of deadly tornadoes 03:20 CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’ 04:56 Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective 02:06 Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress 01:49 Minister of Kentucky church talks about damage from tornado 05:36 U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him 04:21 Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive? 04:15 Vicente Fernandez, Mexican music idol, dies at 81 00:32 Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot 02:22 Deadly tornado flattens Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing at least 6 02:18 Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year 03:13 Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship 00:24 Families of Kentucky candle factory victims speak out after deadly tornado 03:34 Kentucky couple talk about death of their infant nephew in tornado 02:15
In Kentucky, residents are struggling to recover from the destruction brought by devastating tornadoes. NBC’s Kate Snow talks to a couple who recount getting the news that their infant nephew had died.
Dec. 14, 2021 Read More Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role 05:12
Now Playing
Kentucky couple talk about death of their infant nephew in tornado 02:15
UP NEXT
Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement 02:24 Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week 03:28 Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4 00:27 FBI investigating case of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship 02:26