Kenneth Branagh on his Oscar-nominated film ‘Belfast’

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live on the plaza to talk about his Oscar-nominated film “Belfast,” which is loosely based on his time growing up in Northern Ireland. “The thing that’s really beautiful is that it seems to touch people in the heart,” he says. Branagh has also set a record, becoming the first male to be nominated for an Oscar in seven different categories.Feb. 17, 2022
