Kenan Thompson talks season 2 of 'Kenan,' remembers Betty White hosting 'SNL
05:33
Kenan Thompson joins TODAY to talk about season two of his self-titled comedy series, “Kenan.” He also remembers Betty White and the time she hosted “Saturday Night Live” at age 88. “I think she was one of the more beloved people we’ve ever had come host,” he says.Jan. 3, 2022
