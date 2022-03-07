Kenan Thompson appears in 1,500th ‘SNL’ sketch

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kenan Thompson reached a major milestone over the weekend on “Saturday Night Live” after appearing in his 1,500th sketch.March 7, 2022
