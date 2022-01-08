IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

  • ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ voice actor reflects on the holiday film

    06:20

  • Director Baz Luhrmann reflects on the casting and making of ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    11:44

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • Alison Sweeney previews ‘Days of our Lives’ Christmas movie

    05:01

  • Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

    04:43

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’

    06:59

  • Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy

    07:31

  • Alejandra Ramos makes chipotle-lime steak tacos in under 30 minutes | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:59

  • Jake Cohen makes rigatoni with a quick cherry tomato ragu | TODAY Food All Stars

    08:07

  • Jerry O’Connell on resonance of ‘Jerry Maguire’ 25 years later

    05:33

TODAY

Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

05:40

In TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, comedian and actor Kenan Thompson reveals the show that reminds him of childhood and shares what he does to prepare for “SNL” and his sitcom, “Kenan,” now airing Mondays on NBC.Jan. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

  • ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ voice actor reflects on the holiday film

    06:20

  • Director Baz Luhrmann reflects on the casting and making of ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    11:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All