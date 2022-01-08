Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress
In TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, comedian and actor Kenan Thompson reveals the show that reminds him of childhood and shares what he does to prepare for “SNL” and his sitcom, “Kenan,” now airing Mondays on NBC.Jan. 8, 2022
