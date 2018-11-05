Kenan Thompson addresses controversial Pete Davidson ‘SNL' joke
Kenan Thompson addressed the controversy surrounding fellow “SNL" cast member Pete Davidson. Davidson is facing backlash over a joke about congressional candidate and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye serving in Afghanistan. Thompson says Davidson “missed the mark” and seems to have crossed a line.
