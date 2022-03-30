Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary

Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns joins TODAY in Studio 1A to talk about his new two-part documentary on the life and work one of America’s founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin. “He’s the most amazing American of the 18th century,” Burns says adding that he is a “mass of contradictions.”March 30, 2022
