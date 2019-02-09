Kelsey Berreth case: Friend of Patrick Frazee pleads guilty to tampering

Kelsey Berreth case: Friend of Patrick Frazee pleads guilty to tampering01:46
Krystal Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence connected to the murder case of Kelsey Berreth. Kenney is reportedly friends with Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee, who is charged with her murder. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.
