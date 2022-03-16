IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce

04:01

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently graced the cover of Vogue and is making headlines for revealing she got a nose job at 14-years-old; a decision she says she regrets today. She also talked about the effect of the constant comparisons to older sister and fellow model Gigi, saying she felt like the uglier sister. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland talk about the pressures teenagers deal with in regards to looks and reveal the pressures they themselves have faced.March 16, 2022

