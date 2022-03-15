Kelly Rowland’s kids surprise her on TODAY: ‘We are proud of you’
While co-hosting with Hoda Kotb, Kelly Rowland reveals she is releasing her first children’s book, titled “Always with You, Always with Me,” in April. Rowland gets a surprise of her own when her kids send a special message to her live on TODAY.March 15, 2022
