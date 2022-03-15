IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kelly Rowland and her dad open up about reconnecting after 30 years
After having no contact with her father for more than 30 years, Kelly Rowland opens up about her journey to connect with him later in life. Her father, Christopher Lovett, joins TODAY as the pair reflect on building a bond now. Lovett shares “I wanted to tell Kelly that I love her and that I never gave her up.”
