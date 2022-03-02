Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'

Actor Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflected on her grief and appreciation for support in an emotional social media video. Bob Saget, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room, had an autopsy that confirmed his tragic death was “an accident,” a Florida medical examiner saying the actor died from “blunt head trauma.” A Florida judge has temporarily blocked the release of additional records relating to his death, pending a later court decision. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 2, 2022