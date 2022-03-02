Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'
02:32
Share this -
copied
Actor Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflected on her grief and appreciation for support in an emotional social media video. Bob Saget, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room, had an autopsy that confirmed his tragic death was “an accident,” a Florida medical examiner saying the actor died from “blunt head trauma.” A Florida judge has temporarily blocked the release of additional records relating to his death, pending a later court decision. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism
01:14
Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky
04:41
Fitbit recalls smartwatch due to burn risk
00:26
Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in race for Texas governor
00:18
MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations