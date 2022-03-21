IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere ‘American Song Contest’ Monday Night

01:18

The new music competition series “American Song Contest” will premiere Monday night on NBC. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the competition features 56 artists from around the United States who will compete to win the country’s vote for best hit song.March 21, 2022

