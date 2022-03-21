Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“American Song Contest” hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg sit down with Jason Kennedy ahead of the show’s premiere Monday night. While state rivalries will take center stage for the competition, Clarkson says the artist’s original songs will also determine who comes out on top, saying, “It’s not just about the artists, it’s about the song.”
March 21, 2022
