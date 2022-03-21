IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dreading spring cleaning? Here are 12 hacks to make it easier

    Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

TODAY

Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

“American Song Contest” hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg sit down with Jason Kennedy ahead of the show’s premiere Monday night. While state rivalries will take center stage for the competition, Clarkson says the artist’s original songs will also determine who comes out on top, saying, “It’s not just about the artists, it’s about the song.”March 21, 2022

