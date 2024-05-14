Blinken arrives in Ukraine to reaffirm it has American support
00:28
American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure
02:23
Golfers run for cover as tornado tears through Missouri
01:27
Cohen testimony connects Trump to hush money payment scheme
03:38
Joe Fryer inducted into Northwestern’s Medill Hall of Achievement
00:51
Do I need to send a thank-you note for a thank-you gift?
05:05
Chef behind Shaw-nae’s House shares passion behind soulful food
04:42
Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow talk uniting for children’s book
04:39
Watch Sara Hughes tell her family she’s headed to Paris Olympics
00:49
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
Copied
Copied
Kelly Clarkson revealed for the first time that she used medication for her recent weight loss, but said it was not Ozempic. “My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, ‘No, I'm afraid of it,’” she says during an interview with Whoopi Goldberg. NBC’s Chloe Melas reports for TODAY.May 14, 2024
George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow
00:32
Kristen Welker, husband John announce they’re welcoming 2nd baby
06:56
Now Playing
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
UP NEXT
Jets flying in formation at air show touch wings in scary close call
00:23
Prosecutors in Kouri Richins case lays out evidence against her
02:19
Biden administration raises tariffs on electric cars from China
00:26
Brother drives 17 hours to surprise sister at nurse pinning event
00:51
Caitlin Clark to make her official debut with WNBA’s Indiana Fever
02:13
Melinda French Gates to step down from Gates Foundation
02:18
Steve Buscemi punched in random attack while walking in NYC