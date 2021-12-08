IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

  • Amazon’s web services hit by major outage

    02:38

  • Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says

    02:19

  • Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 reward

    00:36

  • Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son

    02:56

  • Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strike

    00:24

  • Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens

    02:25

  • Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’

    05:12

  • Pfizer releases new data about effectiveness of its booster against omicron

    01:53

  • Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

    07:14

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto Rico

    04:03

  • Morgan and Bode Miller welcome new baby daughter

    02:43

  • Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedy

    02:05

  • Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court

    00:32

  • Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

    02:44

  • 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Instagram launches new tools to keep teens safe

    00:33

  • Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to head Trump media company

    00:26

  • Watch man propose on ice rink under Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    00:41

TODAY

Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strike

00:24

On Tuesday, Kellogg’s workers rejected a contract offer that would have provided 3 percent raises, so 1,400 workers at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants will remain on strike.Dec. 8, 2021

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

  • Amazon’s web services hit by major outage

    02:38

  • Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says

    02:19

  • Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 reward

    00:36

  • Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son

    02:56

  • Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strike

    00:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All