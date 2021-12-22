The union representing workers at four Kellogg’s cereal plants has voted to ratify a tentative contract. More than 1400 union members have been on strike since early October from plants in Nebraska, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Michigan.Dec. 22, 2021
Kellogg’s strike ends after nearly 3 months
