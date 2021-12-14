Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book
Formerly the costar of “All That” and “Kenan & Kel” with Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell is now a father of four, pastor, and author of a new book. He joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new book, “Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith.” He also talks about the possibility of a reboot of “Good Burger,” his 1997 comedy film.Dec. 14, 2021
