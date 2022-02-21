IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

    Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy

TODAY

Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy

04:40

At the age of 51, celebrity trainer Bob Harper had a heart attack, and ever since then he’s become an outspoken heart health advocate. Harper joins TODAY to share easy exercises you can do to keep your heart healthy, including balancing exercises and medicine ball squats.Feb. 21, 2022

    Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy

