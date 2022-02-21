Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy
At the age of 51, celebrity trainer Bob Harper had a heart attack, and ever since then he’s become an outspoken heart health advocate. Harper joins TODAY to share easy exercises you can do to keep your heart healthy, including balancing exercises and medicine ball squats.Feb. 21, 2022
Cardiologist shares simple ways to improve your heart health
Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy
