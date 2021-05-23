Kayakers send in Sunday TODAY mug shot from Florida river

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Ryder in Minnesota; Robert and Brandy kayaking along the Weeki Wachee River in Florida; Harbor the puppy in Florida; Scott in Brazil; Zeena in California; Irma, who’s turning 100, in Tennessee; nurses Jennifer and Michele in Pennsylvania; and Alyssa at Vanderbilt University celebrating her graduation. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.