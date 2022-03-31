Katy Perry to host Elizabeth Taylor podcast series
Katy Perry is diving into Old Hollywood for her next project, lending her voice to narrate a new podcast about the life and career of Elizabeth Taylor. The 10-part series called “Elizabeth The First” will explore Taylor’s acting career, perfume empire and her decision to go public about her battles with alcoholism and drug abuse.March 31, 2022
