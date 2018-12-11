Kathie Lee Gifford announces she’s leaving TODAY
Kathie Lee Gifford shares bittersweet news that she’ll be leaving TODAY after 11 years hosting the fourth hour with Hoda Kotb. “How does one person step in your life and change it like that? You did that for me,” Hoda tells Kathie Lee.
‘Mr. Science’ shares his holiday-inspired experiments03:09
How those holiday snacks add up – and ways to burn them off04:11
How to manage family stress during the holidays04:23
Kathie Lee Gifford announces she’s leaving TODAY05:50
Give It Away: 5 TODAY viewers receive table tennis sets from Dick's Sporting Goods01:23
The Scott brothers learn how to make yummy holiday spice cookies04:47