IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 Mother's Day gifts she'll love, from a personalized lipstick to bakery treats

  • Kiernan Shipka on ‘Swimming With Sharks,’ 'Mad Men' reboot

    04:25

  • ‘Girls5eva’ cast talks season 2; Savannah Guthrie asks for cameo

    05:31

  • Elton John, other celebs featured in George Michael documentary

    01:04
  • Now Playing

    Katey Bridges explains story behind viral TikTok fail

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • Who wore that denim look? Hoda and Jenna guess the celebrities

    02:54

  • Viola Davis shares the life lessons she gives to her daughter

    10:47

  • Get a first look at the women inside People’s Beautiful Issue

    04:14

  • Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones talk new true crime series

    06:45

  • Mike Myers reveals that ‘Wayne’s World’ almost didn’t get made

    06:20

  • Scarlett Johansson opens up about family, new skin care line

    04:40

  • Watch Scarlett Johansson, Mike Myers ‘try’ to give weather report

    01:19

  • People Magazine’s Beautiful Issue cover star this year is…

    01:16

  • Which actor should be cast as Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown?’

    01:13

  • Robert Pattinson officially returning for ‘The Batman’ sequel

    00:47

  • See first look at Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’ for new movie

    00:44

  • The B-52s say farewell in final tour this summer

    00:27

  • Ariana Grade, Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ will be released in 2 movies

    01:13

  • Popular app dares users to ‘be real’ and show authentic self

    03:09

  • How to save on concert, sports tickets amid skyrocketing prices

    03:15

TODAY

Katey Bridges explains story behind viral TikTok fail

03:27

Katey Bridges joins TODAY after a short video of her bumping into her bed went viral. She reacts to her new online fame and says she’s been overwhelmed seeing celebrities join in on the fun. “When I saw Jesse McCartney react, 14-year-old me was screaming inside,” she says.April 28, 2022

  • Kiernan Shipka on ‘Swimming With Sharks,’ 'Mad Men' reboot

    04:25

  • ‘Girls5eva’ cast talks season 2; Savannah Guthrie asks for cameo

    05:31

  • Elton John, other celebs featured in George Michael documentary

    01:04
  • Now Playing

    Katey Bridges explains story behind viral TikTok fail

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • Who wore that denim look? Hoda and Jenna guess the celebrities

    02:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All