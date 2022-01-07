Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will celebrate her 40th birthday this weekend. As she hits this big milestone, her role in the royal family continues to evolve and expand. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Kensington Palace in London. NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew dives deeper into Duchess Kate’s impact and influence.Jan. 7, 2022
Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution
