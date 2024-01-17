Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to a hospital Tuesday for a “planned abdominal surgery,” according to the Kensington Palace. It is not cancerous, according to officials. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2024
