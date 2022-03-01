Kate McKinnon talks Carole Baskin role, favorite 'SNL' character

Kate McKinnon joins TODAY with a sneak peak of her new series “Joe vs. Carole,” in which she transforms into the animal loving Carole Baskin. When asked why she was drawn to the role, she says, “She’s a character, and there are so few of those left in the natural world, so I grabbed on.” McKinnon also dishes on her eleven seasons on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ revealing which character was her favorite to play.March 1, 2022