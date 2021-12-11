IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Kate McKinnon returns to ‘SNL’ with Billie Eilish hosting

00:44

Kate McKinnon is returning to “Saturday Night Live” tonight after being away all season to work on the Peacock series “Joe Exotic.” The longtime cast member joins Billie Eilish who is both hosting and performing as the musical guest.Dec. 11, 2021

