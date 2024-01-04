Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app

Emily Blunt on the 'unexpected' impact of 'Barbenheimer'
Actress Kate Hudson joins TODAY to talk about her upcoming album and singing at an intimate concert in Colorado, saying “It was very unforgiving and really good for me.” She is then joined by her trainer Brian Nguyen who shares exercises to stay healthy and active in the new year.Jan. 4, 2024
